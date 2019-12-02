2019 December Calendar Girl - Christina Galoffin-Garcia

Cristina Galoffin-Garcia, daughter of Jorge and Lourdes Galoffin, is The Greeneville Sun Calendar Girl for December 2019. She is a student at Greeneville High School. Dates of interest this month include Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7, the first day of winter on Dec. 22 and Christmas on Dec. 25. Holly is the flower of the month, and turquoise is the birthstone. Galoffin-Garcia is sponsored by Air Pro Heating & Cooling.

 Envision Photography by April Booher