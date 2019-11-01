The November Calendar Girl - Corie Harkleroad

Corie Miranda Harkleroad, daughter of Brad and Stacy Harkleroad, is The Greeneville Sun Calendar Girl for November 2019. She is a student at North Greene High School. Dates of interest in November include the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 3, Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. Chrysanthemum is the flower of the month, and while topaz is the birthstone. Harkleroad is sponsored by Davy Crockett Travel Center.

 Envision Photography by April Booher