2019 September Calendar Girl - Alison Davis

Alison Davis is The Greeneville Sun Calendar Girl for September 2019. She is the daughter of Scott and Traci Davis and a student at West Greene High School. Dates of interest this month include Labor Day on Sept. 2, Patriot Day on Sept. 11, and the first day of autumn on Sept. 23. The morning glory is the flower of the month, and sapphire is the birthstone. Davis is sponsored by Marquee Products.

 Envision Photography by April Booher