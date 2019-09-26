Electric Car event

State Rep. David Hawk, R-5th, of Greeneville, and his father, Greeneville Alderman Buddy Hawk, learn about this Tesla S model from its owner during an electric car awareness event Wednesday. The Northeast Tennessee Valley Regional Industrial Development Association hosted the gathering in the parking lot near Pioneer Stadium on the Tusculum University campus. Members of the association, which is comprised of power companies in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, invited representatives of government, business and industries and employees of the utilities to either test drive or ride in electric vehicles, most of which were brought for the event by their owners from California. Information about the cars was also available in informational tents.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes