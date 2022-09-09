Outage Knocks Out Power In Greeneville Sep 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Drivers cautiously navigate a downtown intersection without the aid of traffic signals during a power outage Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to Greeneville Light and Power’s outage map about 3,500 customers around downtown Greeneville were without power Friday afternoon.Traffic lights in the downtown Greeneville area were out, as well.The outage began a little before 2 p.m. and lasted for about half an hour.According to officials at the Greeneville Light and Power office, Greeneville power substations 1 and 2 were out but the North Greene substation was not out.Officials said they did not have enough information Friday afternoon to say exactly why the power went out. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Outage Traffic Light Power Electricity Greeneville Light Map Greeneville Knock Out Official Substation Chuck Bowlin Office Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Postal Service Hosting Job Fair Thursday In Greeneville Owner Of The Wandering Llamas Farm Expands Services Veterans Memorial Park Pursues More Names For Monument Stones Greeneville Shuts Down Elizabethton