Outdoor Fire Danger High On Thursday Apr 13, 2023 49 min ago The outdoor fire danger is high Thursday in Greene County, with low relative humidity levels and sustained winds of about 15 mph, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.A high fire danger designation means "all fine dead fuels readily ignite and fires start easily from most causes," according to the Division of Forestry.There is a maximum 20 to 40% chance of rainfall Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday. There is a 60 to 80% chance of rainfall on Friday.The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security urges caution Thursday about outside burning."Neighboring counties have already been fighting brush fires (and) controlled burns, that got out of control since yesterday," office Director Heather Sipe said. Tags Meteorology Weapons