Outdoor Fire Danger High On Tuesday Mar 21, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The fire danger for Greene County and the surrounding region in East Tennessee is high Tuesday, the Greene County-Greeneville Office of Emergency Management cautions.Dry conditions will continue Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s in most valley locations, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.Relative humidity levels below 25% will be common Tuesday afternoon, and winds will increase to between 5 to 15 mph in many areas.Caution is advised.Wood and other dead fuels “readily ignite” and “fires start easily from most causes,” according to the high fire danger classification.Rain showers are forecast to return late Tuesday and Wednesday, “then Thursday will be dry and quite warm,” according to the Division of Forestry. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday December Car Fire Death Ruled Accidental 'Awareness' Billboards In Crum, Owens Cases Going Up In Greeneville