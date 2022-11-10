Fire danger related to outside burning is categorized as high Thursday in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry.
Possible significant rainfall could impact the region Friday.
Burn permits are not being issued for Greene County, according to the state Department of Agriculture website. The Town of Greeneville is not issuing burn permits.
The Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to 30 new wildfires Wednesday statewide that burned 198 acres.
The majority of the activity was in the division’s Cumberland and East Tennessee districts.
“Low relative humidity coupled with dry, fresh leaf fall set up vulnerable fire ignition. Fortunately, moist conditions on the ground below the freshly fallen leaves assisted firefighters with rapid containment on most fires. Similar conditions are expected for Thursday until remnants of Hurricane Nicole pass over East Tennessee bringing increased relative humidity and rain,” according to the Division of Forestry.
Thursday’s National Weather Service forecast for Greeneville calls for sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees. Showers are likely Thursday night into Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Friday and a low of about 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast for Friday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall and wind gusts as high as 20 mph, with higher gusts in mountainous areas, according to the weather service.
A wind advisory is in effect Thursday night through Friday for higher elevations in Greene County.
The chance of precipitation Friday is 70%, with new rainfall totals of between three-quarters and 1 inch possible and patchy fog after 5 p.m.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Friday, then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. The overnight low is forecast at 47 degrees,
There is a 30% chance of showers Saturday, mainly before 1 p.m. A high of about 53 degrees is forecast, with a west wind between 5 and 10 mph.