Fire danger related to outside burning is categorized as high Wednesday in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry.
Rainfall and more seasonable weather is forecast to return to the region Friday.
Burn permits are being issued for Greene County, according to the Department of Agriculture website. The Town of Greeneville is not issuing burn permits.
“With Tropical Storm Nicole nearing our doorstep, winds will begin to increase (to) 10-18 mph gusts, and around 30 mph for the mountainous areas. So far, no wind advisories have been issued,” Letisha M. Ricker, operations officer for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, wrote in an advisory.
Rainfall is forecast Friday for Greene County. The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday calls for a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m., partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and wind between 5 and 10 mph, with a low around 58 degrees Thursday night.
The chance of precipitation during the day Friday is 100%, with a high temperature of about 67 degrees. The chance of rain Friday night is 30% before 1 a.m. Saturday, with an overnight low of about 45 degrees and wind between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday is forecast to be partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. The low Saturday night is forecast at about 29 degrees.
“Friday seems to be our most pivotal day with Nicole expected to bring us 1 to 2 inches of moderate to heavy rainfall,” Ricker wrote.
There is potential for flooding or flash flooding.
“After Friday, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically with lows in the 20s, with possible chances of more precipitation next week,” Ricker said.