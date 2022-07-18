The lemonade stand across the street from the Isaiah 117 House sold baked goods and T-shirts in addition to lemonade as a part of the fundraiser on Saturday with helpers ready to serve for the fundraising cause.
A group of children encouraged those driving by Trinity United Methodist Church in Greeneville to stop by their Isaiah 117 House lemonade stand location over the weekend.
Photo Special To The Sun
This year’s Isaiah 117 House lemonade stand fundraiser spread far across Greene County, including this location at Kinser Park on Saturday.
Photo Special To The Sun
More than $12,000 was raised for Greene County’s Isaiah 117 House through the organization’s annual lemonade stand fundraiser over the weekend, according to Greene County Isaiah 117 House Program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland.
All money raised through the lemonade stands will stay in Greene County and help fund Greene County’s Isaiah 117 House.
This year’s edition of the annual fundraiser spread across Greene County and across multiple days.
On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, lemonade stands cropped up across the county to collect funds for the nonprofit organization.
More than 45 lemonade stands were hosted across the county by individuals and organizations at businesses, homes and churches.
That is a marked increase in the number of stands as the 2021 version of the fundraiser saw 19 stands.
Stands could be found in downtown Greeneville and as far as Kinser Park.
The Isaiah 117 House provides a safe, comfortable place for children who have been removed from an unsafe home environment to stay while they await placement in a foster home. Greene County’s Isaiah 117 House opened in 2019.
There will be another opportunity to support the local nonprofit organization coming up soon.
The first Isaiah 117 House 5K Obstacle Run will take place Saturday with a kids’ race at 9 a.m. and an adults’ race at 10:30 –-a.m.
Registration for the event is open and will remain open including the day of the event.