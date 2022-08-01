Over 2,000 Votes Cast During Early Voting Period For Aug. 4 Elections Aug 1, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Over 2,000 votes were tallied in county general, municipal, state and primary elections during the early voting period that ran July 15-30.A total of 2,079 ballots were cast for the Aug. 4 elections at the Greene County Election Commission office.Out of those 2,079 ballots, 1,698 were cast in Republican primaries, 292 were cast in Democratic primaries, and 89 were cast in general elections only.Polls will be open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.For those voting in person on Election Day, a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID is required for voting, unless an exception applies. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Primary Election Vote Politics Institutes Total Ballot State Office Election General Election Government Ministries Tennessee Election Day Poll Federal Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Weems Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' During Damp Night At The Greene County Fair REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Corinne Samantha Guelli Weds Troy Stephen Hall Flash Flooding Prompts Water Rescue Calls