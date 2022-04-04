A total of 38 organizations from around Greene County gathered at a community involvement fair at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
The “Family Connections Bash” was hosted by the Greene Reads Community Collaborative and Greene County Schools Save the Children.
The event was free to the public and featured community organizations that showed off the ways that children and adults alike can get involved in the Greene County and Greeneville community.
“The goal of this event today is to spread awareness of what organizations and groups are in the area that people can get involved in that help build community,” Save the Children Community Engagement Coordinator Susan Buss said.
Organizations suited for all ages came to the event.
“There is no age focus at this event. There are organizations for people from birth all the way to the Greeneville Women’s Club. There are organizations for children here and for adults as well,” Buss said.
All of the organizations present at the event were either free to be a part of or fairly inexpensive to join, according to Buss.
Buss gave special appreciation for Rhonda Humbert, the program director for Foster Grandparents, and Tammy Kinser of Apex Bank for helping get the event organized.
“Those two really helped make this happen,” Buss said.
Save the Children is an organization that focuses on kindergarten readiness, third grade proficiency in reading and mathematics, and food security.
The organization first began activities in Greene County schools in 2018.
The organization is volunteer driven as is Greene Reads, a part of Save the Children that began in 2019.
The Greene Reads Community Collaborative has grown as COVID-19 cases have declined and more people get out in the community to volunteer, according to Buss.
Buss says the Greene Reads is always searching for volunteers to be a part of the organization.
The next meeting of the collaborative will be virtual on April 21. Information on how to attend the meeting and the activities of the Greene Reads Collaborative can be found on the Greene Reads Community Collaborative Facebook page, Buss said.
Buss said that Greene County Schools have more information about the school programs of Save the Children if volunteers or parents are interested.
For Buss, the community involvement fair held Saturday was a way to show that Save the Children and Greene Reads are active in Greeneville, as well.
“Events like this help get the city involved because Save the Children has been thought of as just a county organization the past couple years. With Greene Reads we are really trying to get people in the city involved.
While Saturday’s event drew 38 local organizations, Buss plans for the event to become annual and grow.
“We plan on having this event next year and each year to come. We hope to see this event really grow,” Buss said.