Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent computer hacking crime that resulted in the theft of more than $5,000 from a Chuckey man.
The man told sheriff’s deputies his girlfriend recently hired a man to do some work on her computer.
He “began talking to her about a company named Coinbase,” Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
The theft was reported Wednesday. The victim told deputies that he found three transactions with Coinbase made on Feb. 23 totaling $5,116 withdrawn from his checking account that he did not agree to.
On Wednesday, a transaction through the company for $478 was attempted, but the victim was able to withdraw all money from his account before the transaction went through, the report said.
Coinbase is a platform used to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.
The theft remains under investigation.