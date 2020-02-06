A barn containing more than 100 bales of hay that was destroyed by fire Monday night at 739 Spears Dykes Road is valued at $30,000, according to a sheriff’s department report.
Also destroyed in the barn fire were a mulcher valued at $6,000 and two silo wagons.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was called in about 9:15 p.m. Monday.
The owner is listed as Rocky D. Greenlee, of Lost Mountain Pike.
The United Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by Tusculum and Newmansville firefighters, extinguished the blaze. Also on scene were the Debusk Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Greenlee told deputies the barn is “a total loss,” a report said.
A fire cause is not listed.