The public will have an opportunity to reflect on the toll taken by drug overdoses at a memorial service and reception at noon Wednesday on the steps of the Greene County Courthouse.
The event is hosted by the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and is in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
The gathering on the courthouse steps is for “prevention and remembrance,” according to organizers.
“Join us for a day of remembrance dedicated to honoring friends, family and loved ones lost and effected by overdose and the grief left behind,” a flyer distributed by the anti-drug coalition states.
Recent overdose statistics are sobering.
“In Greene County in 2020, our local hospitals had more than 150 visits for nonfatal overdoses and 12 people died,” said Wendy Peay, a coalition member and executive director of United Way of Greene County.
Two out of three overdose deaths in Tennessee in 2020 involve fentanyl, a deadly synthetic narcotic more than 50 times more powerful than morphine. Law enforcement agencies in Greene County and across the region are also seeing increased heroin use.
Methamphetamine use is also on the increase.
To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, state agencies and community groups across the state are holding memorials, training sessions and awareness events “to remember the lives lost, celebrate the survivors of overdose, and empower Tennesseans to prevent deadly overdoses in their communities,” stated a news release from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that U.S. drug overdose deaths totaled more than 93,300 in 2020, an increase of 29.4% over 2019. More than 69,700 overdose deaths involved opioids, according to CDC data.
CDC data show more than 3,100 fatal drug overdoses in Tennessee in 2020, an increase of more than 44% from 2019.
Many overdoses go unreported, all the more reason for a day to raise awareness of the overdose issue, said Dr. Robert Locklear, director of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition.
“I believe it is extremely important that we all recognize this day. Every four minutes, someone in the U.S. dies from an overdose,” Locklear said.
“Because we have all been impacted by the disease of addiction, it increases awareness and honors those affected and lost through drugs.” he said.
Awareness is a key factor in prevention.
“By increasing awareness we can impact current and future generations’ use of alcohol and drugs. It also helps to de-stigmatize addiction, so that more people are willing to come forth and seek help, for themselves and their loved ones,” Locklear said.
LeaAnne Spradlen, a community navigator with Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program, remains in recovery, as does Locklear.
“(International Overdose Awareness Day) is very important to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and acknowledge the grief felt by family and friends. As a person in long-term recovery, I know the tragic loss felt by others when losing someone to overdose,” Spradlen said.
Spradlen said she has lost many friends to overdose “after years of sobriety and one relapse. It just takes one time,” she said.
Spradlen speaks from experience.
“I’m an overdose survivor. My overdose was accidental. It’s very important for me to share this part of my life to help others. I wasn’t trying, it just happened,” Spradlen said. “Many overdoses are accidents and I know if given another chance like myself, individuals would be willing to seek help.”
Spradlen and others in the community are advocates of nalaxone, known by the brand name Narcan.
Narcan can be applied to reverse the effect of a potentially fatal opioid overdose. Nalaxone is now used by law enforcement officers, available to area school staff and also to members of the community, particularly those at high risk and family members.
“This drug gives someone the ability to administer a lifesaving drug and reverse the overdose symptoms,” Spradlen said.
“Another important reason for sharing my story, I want to reduce stigma in the community. If I talk about my experiences, it helps others feel a sense of understanding and it helps family and friends understand,” she said. “I’m fortunate. I found a way out, but only by following others’ suggestions that have been there before. I’m proud of the community I serve and my heart goes out to each one we’ve lost to overdose.”
Groups like the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were formed to help address issues associated with drug abuse, particularly among young people.
Spradlen and others “will continue to advocate and be a voice for others. It takes a whole community to make changes and help those grieving we’ve lost,” she said.