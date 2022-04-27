The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently at the scene of a crash in the area of southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 30 involving a tractor-trailer that overturned and is blocking the southbound lanes.
The crash is in the area where Highway 70 crosses the interstate, Sgt. Noah Click said.
As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, traffic was being diverted up the exit ramp and back onto I-81.
Drivers are urged by the THP to avoid the area if possible. The THP will release a preliminary crash report later Wednesday morning.