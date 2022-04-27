A tractor-trailer that ran off southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County early Wednesday and overturned shut down traffic on the busy highway for hours.
Both lanes were reopened by 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver, 48-year-old Jun Wang, of Temple City, California, was injured, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report. His condition was not available Wednesday afternoon.
A second occupant sleeping in the cab was uninjured.
The 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler was southbound on I-81 near mile marker 30 shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday when it ran off the roadway on the left side of the median. As Wang attempted to get the rig back on the roadway, it rolled onto its left side.
The tractor-trailer blocked both southbound lanes. As the scene was being cleared, traffic was diverted up the exit ramp near Rogersville Road and back onto I-81.
One lane of southbound I-81 was opened about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
In addition to the THP and TDOT, other agencies on scene included the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.