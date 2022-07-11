A tractor-trailer and second vehicle were destroyed by fire early Friday at 170 Sanders Road in a fire apparently started by the property owner, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
Deputies were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. Friday to a possible structure fire in the 100 block of Sanders Road.
Deputies found “a semi truck fully engulfed in flames,” the report said. A second vehicle parked behind the tractor-trailer was also on fire.
No one answered the door at a camper near the fire. Deputies were told by 911 Dispatch that a caller said there was a man lying in a hammock behind a storage container about 75 yards from the camper.
The caller told 911 that if officers approach the man, “there would be a gun fight,” the report said.
“They stated that the male was known to have firearms and might possibly had an assault rifle on him,” the report said.
Firefighters were told to stand by until a perimeter was secured.
The man in the hammock was identified, and the caller on the phone “stated that the suspect told his wife on the phone that the happiest day of his life is the day he dies,” the report said.
The caller stated before he hung up with his wife he “could see the officers coming toward him with guns drawn.”
Due to it being “extremely foggy and not being able to see the suspect,” deputies went back to the road and waited for backup to arrive.
A relative called 911 and told dispatchers the suspect had called him “and said he was in the woods looking for a standoff,” the report said.
The relative added that the suspect had not spoken to him in several years.
“We then found out that all the property that the suspect had burned was his own property. At this time we were advised to have the fire department put out the fire. We where then advised, since the property was his own, that we were to clear the scene after the fire department was clear,” the report said.