Sandy Sgrillo of The Wandering Llamas, at 1516 Foxford Road, has been in the llama business for nearly 22 years.
“I’m trying to get them over to the hose,” said Sgrillo, who then called out to some nearby llamas as she walked over to her house and grabbed a garden hose, “They love getting hosed.”
Sgrillo started her llama venture back in 1999. Before she turned to llamas as a full time job, Sgrillo drove a limousine in Miami, Florida. She said the job got too stressful and hectic after 10 years.
“I used to come up here to Tennessee for vacation, just to veg out and get a cabin in the woods to go hiking,” Sgrillo said, “I was so stressed from the job that I would come here. Tthen after about six trips, I just said, ‘I belong here.’”
When Sgrillo first moved to Tennessee she was unsuccessful in trying to find a position in graphics or marketing. Then she went out on her first llama trek.
“I was hooked. I fell in love with the llamas,” Sgrillo said, “I decided I was going to open my own llama trekking.”
Her first llama trek was at the Smoky Mountain Park. She stayed in Sevier County for nearly 20 years. She chose to relocate because the area was getting too crowded with tourism.
“Even though I did good business, there was so much other competition,” Sgrillo said.
Sgrillo decided on Greene County because she had some friends in the area and was familiar with the location. The Wandering Llamas farm and trekking moved to Greeneville and opened in 2019.
Prior to her two decades worth of llama handling experience, Sgrillo said she knew nothing about llamas. She did not know where to buy them, but knew this business was what she wanted to do.
“I just asked a lot of questions and just figured everything out on my own,” Sgrillo said.
When Sgrillo first started, she did the llama trekking on the side and on the weekends. It developed into a larger operation when she got more llamas and llamas got more popular. This was when she realized she could work with llamas full time.
She now has 19 lamas with three set to be born in October. Cousin-It, a large steer Llama with long curly blond hair, walked up to the gazebo where Sgrillo was standing and whined for her.
“He’s my favorite. He’s the daddy to the three babies,” Sgrillo said, and pet Cousin-It on the head, “Cousin-it do you want to come up here? He’s so sweet.”
The gazebo is available for rent. According to the website, it is $100 per hour, and the entire farm will be rented out for a party. Many rent the gazebo for birthdays, weddings, parties or reunions.
Another feature on the property is the “Fox Den” treehouse. Sgrillo hand-built the cabin herself. There is a deck attached and a set of stairs. The house sleeps two people at $158 per night. There is a private camp-style toilet next to it. The treehouse has electricity and a full-size bed.
Of course, the llama trekking is a key component of the business. At $75 per person, the hike starts at noon and incorporates trails that pass through creeks with views of mountains and forest. All the while, llamas accompany the hiking group by carrying packs of supplies.
The newest feature of The Wandering Llamas is the farm visit. This feature is $18 per person and includes access to the whole farm.
“You can feed them, pet them, you can hose them with the hose. You can take pictures, you can do anything you want and stay as long as you want,” Sgrillo said.
Sgrillo got the idea for the farm visit because she said some people might not want to go out on the hike but still want to experience the llamas.
“They might be too old, too young, or unable physically to hike,” Sgrillo said, “So this gives them an option to spend time with the llamas without having to hike.”
So far the response to the new farm visit feature has been positive, according to Sgrillo. She started offering the farm visit just recently and has already had people come by.
The busy seasons for hikes and llama experiences are in the spring and fall. With fall approaching, the two-hour hike incorporates views to witness the foliage change. Sgrillo used to have longer, full-day and overnight hikes but has since pulled back on those efforts to focus on shorter, more affordable and easier hikes. Affordability was another key reason she created the farm visit.
“There is something for everybody,” Sgrilllo said.
Her message to those who have never experienced or been around a llama before is that llamas are nicer than people think. She said the llamas that most people have seen, the ones that spit, have not been raised properly. Sgrillo described how some llamas develop the spitting habit from over-handling and bottle feeding.
There is a misconception that handling the llamas closely from a young age will make them friendlier to humans. Llamas spit at each other naturally to communicate. So, if they are over-handled by humans from birth, the llama confuses a human with another llama, thus the spitting. Her llamas do not spit. Sgrillo got right up close to many of the llamas, but not a single one spat.
“How could you not love them,” Sgrillo said and kissed one of her pregnant female llamas.
The website suggests contacting first to confirm availability before purchasing tickets.
To make a reservation, call 423-426-7626 or email llamhiking@aol.com
For more information, visit thewanderingllamas.com or find the business on Facebook at “The Wandering Llamas.”