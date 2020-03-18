The ownership of a generator that is planned to be moved from the Andrew Johnson School to the planned new office for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security was a point of discussion by both the Greene County Commission and the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen this week.
The generator was part of the discussion at Monday’s County Commission as the county’s legislative body considered an allocation for renovations to the former Consumer Credit Union building. The county purchased the building last summer as a new offices for both the EMA and Election Commission to address space needs for both.
Part of the allocation of up to $200,000, which was approved, would rewire a section of the building to allow the EMA to be able to use the generator during a power outage.
The low bid for the rewiring is $34,600, which is more than cost for a new generator for Greeneville’s Central Fire Hall. The Greeneville Board approved the purchase for $27,193 on Tuesday.
In inquiring about the cost of a new generator being more than the cost to move this one, Commissioner Brad Peters asked about whether the EMA generator had been given to the Greeneville Police Department. Peters is the town engineer and director of the Greeneville Public Works Department.
EMA Director Heather Sipe said she was unaware that an offer had been made to give the generator to the police department, which occurred before the previous director, Bill Brown, retired.
However, when plans began to made for the new offices, Sipe said she began to search for the generator’s manual in preparation for it to be moved. At this point, she said she learned of the offer and contacted both Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward and City Administrator Todd Smith.
If the town wanted the generator, she said that she was prepared to look at other options because it had been accepted in good faith. However, she said, that Chief Ward told her that the department found that it would be cost prohibitive for it to move the generator, and did not want it.
County Attorney Roger Woolsey told the commission that a county official is not authorized to give away county property. The EMA office had purchased the generator through a grant.
During Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Mayor W.T. Daniels said he was disturbed to hear about the county’s plans to move the generator, which is the town’s property based on a leaser/leasee relationship.
Daniels said he had a bit of frustration hearing about the plans to move the generator similar to what he felt after last year’s action by the County Commission to approve a 13-cent property tax increase for landowners within the Greeneville corporate limits.
The Emergency Management Agency office was located in the Andrew Johnson School building for about 15 years, and during that time it did not pay any rent for that space to the town, he said. The utility expense for the entire building is paid by the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department as part of its budget.
“It disturbed me to hear that they planned to rip the generator out of the building without any communication with the town,” he said.
“I have a little bit of experience in residential and commercial real estate,” he said. “When a renter adds something to the structure, it then becomes part of the building. The town is the leaser in this case and the leasee is the county. The generator ought to stay where it is at since it is now part of the building. You can see why I find this a bit frustrating.”
Board members agreed with Daniels that the town should receive some reimbursement for the generator and the county should pay to repair what will be needed once the equipment is removed.
Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson, who is also a county commissioner, said that he talked to architect Dave Wright who has been hired by the county for the renovation of the fomer CCU building on Tuesday.
Wright told Patterson that the repair work to the Andrew Johnson building is part of the contract for the removal of the generator.