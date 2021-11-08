The Miss Greene County and Miss East Tennessee pageants were held Saturday at Greeneville Middle School. Winners, pictured from left to right, are Hannah Conway, First Runner-Up to Miss East Tennessee and winner of the Dale Ann Dyke Memorial Award for Overall Social Impact Pitch & Onstage Interview; Taylor Parsons, Miss East Tennessee and winner of the Deniese Carter Memorial Award for Overall Talent; Chloe Napier, East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen; Anna Parlapiano, Greene County Outstanding Teen and winner of the Deniese Carter Memorial Award for Overall Talent; Kaitlyn Turner, Miss Greene County; London Morelock, First Runner-Up to Greene County Outstanding Teen and winner of the Dale Ann Dyke Memorial Award for Evening Wear and Onstage Interview; Katelyn Justice, First Runner-Up to East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen. Not pictured is Maddie Ratliff, First Runner-Up to Miss Greene County.