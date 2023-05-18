The Paint Creek campground in the Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest reopened Thursday for camping, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency inspected the Paint Creek campground Wednesday, removed a bear trap and recommended reopening the site, Forest Service spokesman Christopher Joyner said.
Joyner said the presence of bears remains an issue and advises campers to be aware of their surroundings and exercise caution.
Bears are also active elsewhere in the forest.
The agency issued a news release Thursday alerting visitors “to recent increased bear activity on the northern portion of the Cherokee National Forest and remind visitors to properly store food and trash.”
“Hikers on the Appalachian Trail and in certain campgrounds report encountering bears seeking food and approaching humans. It is always illegal to feed bears or improperly store food or trash,” the release states.
“Unfortunately, many people leave food out in the open or do not dispose of waste properly teaching bears to associate humans with food. These actions become the source of most bear and human problems,” Mary Miller, Forest Service Fire and Natural Resources staff officer, said in the release.
Forest Service officials “urge visitors to exercise caution when recreating and be on the lookout for black bears (and) be respectful of wildlife and store your food in proper bear-proof containers.”
“Do not approach, feed, or harass wildlife,” the release advises
Safety tips from the Forest Service include:
- Avoiding walking, hiking, jogging, or cycling alone.
- Store food or other attractants, such as toothpaste, in a closed hard-top vehicle, a bear-proof storage container or suspend at least 12 feet off the ground and six feet from limbs.
- Make noise so bears know a human is in the area.
- Carry bear spray and know how to properly use it.
- If a bear is encountered, don’t run. Back away slowly while making noise and do not turn your back on the bear.
- In the unlikely case you are attacked or encounter a black bear, fight back.
- If a bear approaches a campsite, pack up all food and trash. If necessary, attempt to scare the animal away with loud shouts, or by banging pans together.
- If the bear is persistent, move away slowly to your vehicle or other secure area.
“Bears are opportunists by nature. They feed on whatever is readily available in the wild, from berries to insects. Bears have a remarkable sense of smell that can lead them to unnatural foods. Garbage and food odors attract bears to residential areas, dump sites, campsites, and picnic areas,” the release states.
Once a bear develops a pattern of relying on human food sources, it begins to lose its fear of people and may become aggressive.
“This behavior creates safety concerns for humans and can also be fatal for the bear. Bears that frequent inhabited areas may become an easy target for illegal hunting, may be accidentally killed by an automobile, or may suffer from ingesting toxic material. Close encounters between humans and bears usually spell trouble,” the release states.
Report any future bear sightings by contacting the Cherokee National Forest supervisor’s office at 423-476-9700.
“Please do not remove any bear activity signage for the safety and awareness of fellow visitors,” the release states.
For more information on outdoor black bear basics, visit https://bearwise.org/ .