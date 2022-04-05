The Paint Creek Cleanup originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to 9 a.m.-noon April 23 due to the weather forecast for this weekend.
Keep Greene Beautiful and Cherokee National Forest Unaka Ranger Station are still looking for volunteers.
Volunteers will need to wear old clothes and boots. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
Parking for the cleanup will be at the Paint Creek Campground located near 1965 Lower Paint Creek Road.
The project will be held in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup that is held until the end of May.
“On behalf of Keep Greene Beautiful, I would like to encourage volunteer groups to join us in being a part this project,” said Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful. “The beauty and care of our national resources are very important.”
For more information regarding the cleanup, email jennifer@greenecountyparnership.net or call Wilder at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.