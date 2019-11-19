paint.jpg

The “Funky Town” painting party at General Morgan Inn on Sunday invited participants to put their own artistic spin on scenes in the community to benefit Greeneville Arts Council. In the foreground, Melinda Hickerson works on a sketch, while instructor Sherry Hensley, in the background, talks with other participants. The council is planning other painting parties to engage the public in the future, organizers said. For more details, see Wednesday’s edition of Greene County’s Accent.

 Sun Photo By Nelson Morais