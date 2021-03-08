A man and woman were charged early Monday with multiple offenses after Greeneville police investigated a possible burglary at a Village Drive business. A vehicle pursuit also involving sheriff’s deputies ensued.
Tonya M. Lester, 42, of 4534 Asheville Highway, was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-4th offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of vehicle insurance. A records check also showed Lester had active arrest warrants.
Jerry L. Evans, 42, of 337 Locust St., was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans also had an active arrest warrant.
Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. Monday to By-Pass Lawn & Garden at 104 Village Drive after a motion alarm activation. The owner told police he drove to the business and saw a man getting into a car when he pulled up, Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
The car backed up and left. The car turned onto Snapps Ferry Road and drove off at a high rate of speed.
The car hit a retaining wall in front of the Food City supermarket, spun around, and continued on Snapps Ferry Road. A pursuit involving Greeneville police began. Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit on West Bernard Avenue. The car, driven by Lester, was stopped on Whispering Road at Old Asheville Highway.
Lester was taken into custody. The records check showed her driver’s license was revoked and she had no insurance.
Evans “was non-compliant before being placed into cuffs,” the report said.
A glass pipe was found in the car before it was towed.
Police returned to the Village Drive business, where there was damage and evidence of someone trying to break in, the report said. Security camera footage will be given to police.
Lester and Evans were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.