Richard C. Dawson, 33, of 16790 Horton Highway, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dawson was also served an active arrest warrant for burglary, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies went to the Quality Inn on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap on another call. While there, they saw a vehicle known to be driven by a suspect with active warrants. They confirmed Dawson was driving the truck and was in a hotel room.
A woman in the same room, Whitney A. Legg, 29, of 131 Mason St., was also confirmed to have an active arrest warrant.
Legg was served a violation of probation warrant and charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dawson was in possession of a loaded handgun. Drug paraphernalia was seen in the hotel room. A search of the room located ammunition, other drug paraphernalia and more than 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Dawson and Legg both denied ownership of the methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an unspecified amount of cash seized. Both said they knew meth was in the room, “but it belonged to the other person,” a supplemental report said.
A records check showed Dawson was convicted in 2018 of driving under the influence-4th offense, and he was charged with the felony firearm possession offense.
Dawson and Legg were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.