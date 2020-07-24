A man and woman allegedly using drugs in a car about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Food City market on Asheville Highway were charged by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and other offenses.
Kimberly P. Britt, 39, of 350 S. Greene St.; and Jeffrey D. Morgan, 36, of 3167 Sunnydale Road; were also charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police investigated a report of “a female and a male in a black Volkswagen with a busted back window doing drugs,” Officer Derek Casteel said in a report.
The car was located in the parking lot with Britt in the driver’s seat and Morgan in the passenger seat. Britt denied having anything illegal in the car. Police saw a glass pipe on the floorboard as Britt got out of the driver’s seat.
A car search turned up about seven-tenths of a gram of meth, a small amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia items. Britt and Morgan both denied ownership, the report said.
Both were placed under arrest and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.