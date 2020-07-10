A man and woman who allegedly generated a mini-crime wave in Greene County had first appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.
Chelsea Lynn Cutshaw, 28, of 1775 Jones Bridge Road, is charged with parties to the offense of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, auto burglary, theft of property valued under $1,000, leaving the scene of an accident and other offenses.
Matthew Tyler McNutt, 24, of 365 Colvert Road, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, two counts of auto burglary, theft of property valued over $1,000, theft of property valued under $1,000 and other offenses.
Cutshaw and McNutt were taken into custody early Friday after a vehicle pursuit that ended when Cutshaw crashed the car she was driving into a house off Newport Highway.
Their alleged illegal activity began Wednesday morning, according to police reports.
McNutt and Cutshaw are suspects in a knifepoint robbery that happened 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Overlook Drive.
The victim told Greeneville police she was getting into her car when she was approached by a man “who held a knife low towards her” and held the driver’s side door open while demanding her purse.
The man got the purse from the victim and ran toward Bird Circle. The victim was not injured.
The victim told police the man displayed what appeared to be a kitchen knife. A witness told police the man got into a two-door car with a woman driving that left the neighborhood.
About 5 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call about a possibly intoxicated woman driving a blue Chevrolet Cavalier. The car was seen headed toward an apartment complex at 1120 Arnold Road, a Greeneville police report said.
The car matched the description of the one used in the armed robbery earlier Wednesday.
The car was located parked in the apartment complex lot. A passenger identified as McNutt closed the car door when he saw police. Cutshaw was allegedly in the driver’s seat.
“The vehicle began trying to flee. I began giving commands for the driver of the vehicle to stop. As the vehicle was trying to flee, it hit another unoccupied vehicle that was in the parking lot,” the report said.
The car was driven at a high rate of speed to the back of the apartment complex. Officers followed the car, which drove onto the grass behind the apartments, the report said.
The car then pulled onto Arnold Road. The pursuit was terminated at West Church Street and North Sunset Street.
About 2:40 a.m. Friday, police were called to the Taco Bell restaurant at 109 Asheville Highway about a theft from a vehicle.
A witness saw Cutshaw and McNutt inside the victim’s vehicle. McNutt also allegedly entered a truck parked at the restaurant, a police report said.
Video surveillance footage from the restaurant after Cutshaw and McNutt were taken into custody showed they were wearing the same clothing as the suspects in the Taco Bell thefts.
About 3:45 a.m. Friday, while patrolling an area of the Tennessee Bypass 70 and Wesley Avenue, a blue and green Chevrolet Cavailer pulled out in front of a Greeneville police patrol car, a report said.
The car resembled the one at the scene of the knifepoint armed robbery Wednesday morning in Greeneville and subsequent incidents, the report said.
Patrol car lights and siren were activated at Asheville Highway and West Main Street.
The car sped away at a high rate of speed. Police continued pursuit of the car down Newport Highway.
McNutt was allegedly throwing items out the passenger side of the vehicle during the pursuit.
“The passenger threw out a gas jug, a table saw, and two power saws,” an officer report said.
The car pulled off the right side of Newport Highway and drove around a house before pulling back onto the road. Cutshaw lost control of the car, going off the right side of road before again continuing down the road, the report said.
The car continued outbound on Newport Highway “all over the roadway” before it veered off the left side of the road, struck several railroad ties and “collided with a house,” a Greeneville police news release said.
The uninjured suspects ran away as officers approached.
McNutt was apprehended and taken to the ground. Cutshaw “took off through the house and was taken into custody by officers,” a report said.
The house was unoccupied. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Cutshaw was held without bond. Bond for McNutt was set at $86,000.
Cutshaw and McNutt both entered guilty pleas in January 2019 in Greene County Criminal Court to aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000, according to court records.