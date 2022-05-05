A man and woman allegedly involved in a Near Year’s Day shooting at a mobile home were indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on four counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment-discharging a firearm into an occupied habitat.
Indicted on the felony offenses were 24-year-old Christopher James Deyton, then of 645 Horse Creek Park Road; and 20-year-old Sierra Rochelle Gordon, then of 21 Doty Lane.
Deyton and Gordon surrendered to sheriff’s deputies several days after the shooting on the night of Jan. 1 at a mobile home in the 1600 block of Bill Jones Road.
Victim Tory A. Nelson, who lives at the address, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Nelson was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center. He required surgery and a period of hospitalization, investigators said.
During the incident that led to Nelson being shot, a firearm was discharged inside the mobile home, a deputy’s report said.
Greene County 911 Dispatch was called by a neighbor who heard gunshots. A woman living in the trailer called 911 a short time later “advising someone had been shot,” a report said.
Deputies arriving at the address home found “multiple bullet holes and spent shell casings” in and around the mobile home.
A vehicle allegedly used by Deyton and Gordon was located where Deyton lived on Horse Creek Road.
Deputies found a bullet hole on the passenger side rear fender. The rear passenger side window was broken out, and there was a bullet hole in the post above the driver’s side back window, a deputy’s report said.
Four people in addition to Deyton and Gordon were inside the mobile home at the time the gun was fired, according to indictments.
Greene County deputies are familiar with Deyton, who was charged in August 2021 with aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals. He entered guilty pleas to domestic assault and cruelty to animals on Nov. 30 in Criminal Court.
Deyton and Gordon remain held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending May 13 arraignments in Criminal Court.