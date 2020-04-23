A couple was surprised about noon Tuesday to see a man and woman removing trees and bushes from their Persimmon Lane property.
The property owners saw “an early 30s male covered in tattoos and (a) mid-20s blonde female with a northern accent” in the act of stealing dogwood trees, iris plants and bushes, sheriff’s Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report.
One of them said that a woman named “Angela,” unknown to the property owners, gave them permission to be on the land and take the trees and plants.
“No one is supposed to be on the property let alone (be) taking the plants and trees,” the report said.
The man apologized for the “misunderstanding,” but the woman became “mouthy” before the two left empty-handed, the report said.
The pair left in an old white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. The license plate was bent in half to obscure tag information.
A rope swing on the property was also cut. Damage totals $20.