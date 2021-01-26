A man and woman were charged with drug possession Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies after going to Lee’s Food Mart at 1928 Asheville Highway on a call about two people in a sport utility vehicle who appeared to be passed out.
Gary L. Devotie, 65, of 20 E. Allens Bridge Road, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Janice A. Shelton, 47, of 508 Acton Court, was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Deputies were dispatched about 3:40 p.m. Sunday to the business. Devotie was in the driver’s seat of the SUV and the motor was running, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
Devotie “was slumped over and had his foot on the brake,” the report said.
The SUV was turned off and the keys were removed from the ignition. After Devotie was awakened, he allegedly had slurred speech and was “slow in his movements and confused,” the report said.
A pill bottle containing different types of pills were found on Devotie.
Shelton was awakened and removed from the vehicle. She did poorly on field sobriety tests and was charged with public intoxication.
After being taken to the Greene County Detention Center, Shelton told corrections officers she had no drugs on her. Found on Shelton were two plastic bags, one of which contained suspected methamphetamine. A glass pipe was also found.
Devotie and Shelton had first appearances Monday in General Sessions Court. Both are scheduled Wednesday for return appearances.