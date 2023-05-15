A man and woman charged in connection with the April 2021 death of an infant entered pleas Monday in Greene County Criminal Court to one count each of second-degree murder.
Brandon Michael Marsh, 30; and Ashley Jaira McCamey, 23; were each sentenced to prison terms of 15 years by Judge John F. Dugger Jr., to be served in full.
Both had been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in the death of McCamey’s 10-month-old son, Kade Jackson Paris.
Both entered Alford, or “best interest,” pleas, in which Marsh and McCamey maintained their innocence but admitted to Dugger that had the prosecution presented evidence at trial, a jury likely would have found them guilty.
The second-degree murder counts the defendants entered pleas to were amended from first-degree murder. The aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to grand jury presentments.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to Marsh’s Twin Barns Road apartment. McCamey, Marsh’s girlfriend, had been staying at the apartment for several days with the baby.
Investigators found the infant boy deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh, according to grand jury presentments.
Marsh and McCamey were charged in connection to the infant’s death in July 2021. Both received credit from Dugger for time served after their arrest at sentencing.
Some circumstances relating to the baby’s death were not entirely clear, leading to the plea agreement between defense lawyers for Marsh and McCamey and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s office, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said.
McCamey had no comment when asked by Dugger if she wanted to say anything before sentencing.
Marsh earlier offered a brief response to the same question.
“I’m not guilty,” he said, a statement allowable under the Alford plea.
Marsh “was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” defense lawyer William H. Bell said after sentencing.
“It was a constellation of various events that led him to this sad position,” Bell said. Marsh was also represented by lawyer Jonathan Cave. McCamey was represented by lawyer Douglas Payne, who had no comment.
McCamey’s mother was in the courtroom when her daughter was sentenced.
“It’s just a sad case,” Collins said afterward.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in May and continued last week to September before the plea agreement was reached between defense lawyers and prosecutors.
A first-degree murder conviction would have resulted in a 60-year prison sentence for each defendant.
“It’s been a hard case, and both sides have worked very hard on it,” Dugger said at the conclusion of the plea hearing.