A man and woman sought by Greene County authorities in connection with a fatal shooting are in jail in Cumberland County awaiting appearances on charges there.
William Jacob Silvers, 25, and Whitney Ann Legg, 29, are wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another early on May 9 in the Tusculum area.
Silvers and Legg were taken into custody Friday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department on drug-related charges, and also have holds placed on them by other law enforcement agencies, a sheriff’s department employee said Saturday.
Greene County investigators want to speak with Silvers and Legg in connection with the shootings.
Nathan Knight, 29, was found shot to death early May 9 on Richland Road in Tusculum. Sheriff’s deputies were earlier called to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint about a man having been shot.
Gary Garner, 37, was found with “multiple gunshot wounds,” a news release said.
Garner, of Chuckey, told deputies that he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot. He was later taken to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Saturday.
Cumberland County authorities said Silvers and Legg were charged with drug possession and paraphernalia offenses. They have June court dates set.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said last week Silvers and Legg are considered “persons of interest” in the shooting investigations.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the cases.