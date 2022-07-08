Throughout the pandemic, all public school students have been able to eat for free at school regardless of their family’s financial status, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has seen rising numbers of students receiving those meals.
According to USDA Food and Nutrition Service Administrator Cindy Long as quoted in an Associated Press story, during the last school year, about 30 million kids were getting free meals daily, compared to 20 million before the pandemic. Summer meal distributions in 2020 provided 1.3 billion meals and snacks at a cost of $4.1 billion — an eightfold increase from the previous year in terms of meals and cost, according to the USDA and that same AP story.
Although the requirement for families not already receiving federal benefits like food stamps to apply for their children to receive free and reduced cost school meals has been waived for the past two years, rules are set to return to the pre-pandemic norm with the next school year.
According to those rules set by the USDA that schools are returning to, a child in a family of three with a household income of less than $29,940 annually would qualify for free school meals. If the household income is between that number and $42,606, the child would qualify for reduced cost meals.
In Greene County Schools in the 2018-19 school year, the last full one before the pandemic hit, 72.53% of students qualified for free or reduced lunches, Food Service Contract Manager Rebecca Thomas said.
In Greeneville City Schools, according to Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller, 44.81% of students qualified, with 40.39% qualifying for free meals and the remaining 4.42% qualifying for reduced price meals, based on data from October 2019.
Greene County Schools utilizes Chartwells as its school nutrition vendor, while the program for Greeneville City Schools is a separate, self-sustaining entity within the school system.
Schools and nutrition supervisors won’t know how percentages next year will compare until they get applications back from families. Leaders from both systems have said it is important those forms be returned, now that it is a requirement again for students to be able to eat for free through federal funds.
“Based on what our cafeteria managers tell me, parents are pretty good in the elementary grades with getting our applications back to us, but it’s the high school ages we have trouble getting the applications from,” said Thomas.
“I think there is a communication challenge, so really we are trying to position ourselves to communicate this information in a variety of ways from local media to social media platforms and district- and school-level communications, and we’ll talk about it during open houses,” Miller said. “I think the largest challenge is communicating it to our families that aren’t native English speakers and helping them to understand the reasoning for this. There are challenges, so we’ve been talking for some time about how we could work together to make sure we communicate this.”
Until Sept. 30, students who previously qualified for free and reduced lunch will still qualify. After that date, there needs to be an approved free and reduced lunch program application unless the family is directly certified through receipt of certain other federal benefits.
School system leaders said other avenues of community assistance are available for families whose annual income is close to, but not below the cutoff for a child in a family of that size to receive free and reduced lunch.
“I think people need free meals now more than they did in 2020 or 2021 with costs of food and gas going up, but there are many resources in our county that provide food for people,” Thomas said. “We have blessing boxes throughout the county, and Chartwells and I were able to get a grant through Save the Children last year to provide some food for those.”
Blessing boxes are stationed at schools and churches and at Gifts for Kids, and their contents are available to those in need for free. Thomas said Greene County’s and Greeneville City Schools’ family resource centers also work together on food distributions.
“We believe we’re blessed that we do have a lot of community organizations trying to make sure everyone has food, so I hope people will take advantage of those if they need food. I hope they feel comfortable and know that’s what they’re there for,” Thomas said.
She and Miller both noted community members and churches sometimes donate funds to cover meals for students who don’t have a packed lunch or the money to buy one and are not approved for free or reduced lunch.
“We’ve been so blessed that we have people, organizations and churches who sometimes make a donation and say they want it to go toward feeding children, so we give our cafeterias some discretionary funds that our staff know they have the autonomy to use,” said Miller.
“We strongly encourage everybody who thinks that they qualify to please visit our website and go through the application process. If they need any assistance they are welcome to call, and we will try to help in any way we can,” said Starnes. “I know it’s challenging times right now with inflation, the price of gas and all those things, but the guidelines for free and reduced meals are set by the USDA. We definitely want every student that qualifies to be able to receive that information and to apply, and we will work with them however we can to help facilitate them receiving the benefits they qualify for.”
“We feed every child a hot meal every day, and that is a firm commitment and belief we have that every child deserves that regardless of their ability to pay, but that fiscal responsibility doesn’t go away either, so obviously the moneys that we can recoup when the applications are turned in certainly help us to make sure we continue to have a strong fiscal position in our nutrition program,” said Miller.
Applications for free and reduced meals are available online will be distributed at schools. Greeneville City Schools’ online application opens Monday, while Greene County’s opens on July 18.