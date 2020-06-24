The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night approved on second reading a municipal operating budget for 2020-21.
The budget reflects $674,054 in projected revenues, and $670,688 in estimated total expenses.
A wild card in the budget preparation process is the coronavirus pandemic.
“This has been more challenging than normal to do the budget, just because of everything that’s going on,” Mayor Alan Corley said in May.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sales tax revenues used to pay for city services was a primary consideration. The City of Tusculum has no property tax.
A funding formula based on the city’s population of just over 3,000 people was used to project revenues. The budget uses figures from the first 10 months of the 2019-20 fiscal year ending on June 30 and factors in effects on government such as the coronavirus and its effect on sales tax revenues from the state.
The projected 2020-21 budget holds the line on spending and keeps the city in the black as a new fiscal year begins on July 1.
“A lot of these are educated guesses. Nobody knows how long it will take for this recovery to kick in,” Corley said in May.
Revenues included in the projected 2020-21 city budget include $223,692 in state sales tax, $200,000 in local sales tax, $32,000 in TVA property tax, $30,000 in the wholesale beer tax and $24,000 in cable fees. Another $88,000 would come from state gas and motor fuel taxes, while $15,000 would be generated from police and General Sessions Court fines.
Expenses to the city include employee salaries, insurance, street improvements, street lights and waste treatment plant expenditures.
Commissioners also adopted a resolution on first reading to amend the city’s 2019-20 budget. City Recorder John Lamb said the amendment is necessary to accurately reflect first-year payments connected to the city’s recent purchase of a new trash truck.
The resolution says that even with the proposed budget amendment, no city department will exceed its budgeted expenditures for the 2019-20 year and Tusculum will “still end the fiscal year with an excess of revenue over expenditures.”
The resolution will be presented on second reading at the next scheduled Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting on July 27.
COURT COSTS TO INCREASE
Commissioners also passed on first reading a resolution to increase Tusculum City Court costs to $100 from the current $78.75 figure.
“We have had increased court costs and we have upgraded security and in dealing with municipal violations,” Lamb said.
Previously, if a person fined in court for a traffic ticket did not pay the assessed amount, the state would eventually revoke their driver’s license. The state has since stopped that practice, entailing additional legal expenses for the city to recover fines and court costs from delinquent traffic tickets, Lamb said.
“Now, the city has to go through a legal process to recover those costs,” he said.
The city has also started prosecuting municipal code violations for derelict properties and other code infractions.
The resolution will be heard on second reading following a public hearing at the commissioners’ July 27 meeting.
PROPOSED FIRE STATION LAND
Commissioners passed on first reading a resolution rezoning a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street for future use as a Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
The measure received the approval of the Tusculum Planning Commission earlier this month.
The land is currently split-zoned R-1 Neighborhood Business District and R-1 Low Density Residential District.
The board approved on first reading rezoning the property across the street from Tusculum City Hall at 145 Alexander St. to all R-1 Low Density Residential District.
The measure is subject to a public hearing July 27 at the next Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting, where it will be considered on second reading.
The multi-purpose building next to the proposed fire station site currently houses fire trucks, city public works vehicles and other equipment. The fire department office is in the city hall building. Constructing a dedicated fire station would free up space in city hall for the Tusculum Police Department, city recorder’s office and allow for an expanded public meeting area.
With city revenues uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, the question of financing a new fire station to be built on the roughly 2-acre tract bordering Sam Doak Street requires further study, Corley has said.
The cost of a site plan study and preparing the land for construction is estimated at about $100,000.
OTHER BUSINESS
Corley said Monday night he is waiting on recommendations from the city public works and police departments about which city roads will be considered for improvements or repairs in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Input from the public is also welcome.
City election requirements were also detailed at the meeting. The commissioner positions of Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton are up for reelection. The term of office for commissioner is four years.
The city election will be held Nov. 3. Candidates can pick up petitions at Tusculum City Hall. The qualifying deadline to submit petitions is Aug. 22.