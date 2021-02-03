The COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict the flow of methamphetamine into the Tri-Cities area, with the result of some people switching to deadly drugs like fentanyl-laced heroin.
The war against drug dealers in Greene County continues during the pandemic. Members of the 3rd Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force remain on the front lines.
Investigations continued to take dealers off the streets in 2020, DTF Director Craig Duncan said.
The opioid epidemic continues in the region, but curbing meth sales is also a priority of the DTF, whose agents come from the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Surgoinsville Police Department.
“Meth is the largest drug by far for us here. Our caseload went up significantly in 2020, even though the volume of meth went down with COVID,” Duncan said in a recent interview.
Chemicals used to manufacture quantities of methamphetamine in Mexican drug cartel labs come from China. The flow of the raw materials to make the highly addictive drug has been impacted by pandemic restrictions on travel and commerce.
“I guess they are having difficulty getting the supplies in China,” Duncan said.
But he added meth smuggled into the U.S. still finds it way to Greene County through hub cities like Atlanta.
Investigations continue into smaller amounts of methamphetamine sold on the streets of the 3rd Judicial District. The DTF focuses on cases in Greene, Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Drug arrests by the DTF and other agencies happen daily.
Last week, Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies who went on a call about vehicles parked in the roadway in front of a Harmon Street address in Bulls Gap found about eight grams of methamphetamine on the property. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was notified. Members of that agency, separate from the DTF, found an additional 17 grams of meth in the house occupied by 41-year-old Jason Harris and 37-year-old Jamie Southerland.
Charges filed against Harris and Southerland include possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Their cases are pending.
A Mosheim man and two Morristown residents on the property were also charged with drug possession, illustrating the multi-county scope of drug use and distribution.
“The sale and use of meth continues to increase in the district. We have seen heroin and fentanyl coming into the area as well. Overdose deaths appear to be on the rise,” District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said last week.
Drug overdose figures in 2020 for Greene and surrounding counties are still being compiled.
“The supply of street drugs does appear to have been somewhat affected by the ongoing pandemic,” Armstrong said.
He said prescription opioids also “continue to be a serious problem for our region.”
“However, their availability has been reduced to some extent. This reduction is due primarily to proactive policing, prosecution, legislation, and a decrease in the rate and amounts of opioids being prescribed by medical providers in the state,” Armstrong said.
Heroin sold in the region may contain the powerful synthetic narcotic fentanyl, or other unknown additives that could lead to an overdose, Duncan said.
Meth users may resort to drugs like heroin.
“The supply has not kept up (so) with the availability of meth and with the price going up, you’re seeing some people turn to other drugs,” Duncan said.
“Who knows what’s mixed in with it? No one knows what’s in heroin as far as a regular dose. You don’t really know how much you are using,” he said.
In Greene County, heroin use has not increased to the extent seen in some neighboring counties.
“We are still pretty fortunate,” Duncan said. “We have overdoses and they are going up a little bit, but we’re (not at a level) as much as Knoxville or even Washington County.”
DTF agents still see prescription opioid sales, but as Armstrong said, their availability has lessened compared to years past.
“It’s still there. It’s just not as easy for the average person to go get it,” Duncan said.
DTF agents work cases among individuals who have few worries about contracting or transmitting COVID-19.
“I have not heard of a drug dealer that is concerned about other people getting coronavirus,” Duncan said.
The DTF takes all precautions while still doing their jobs, Duncan said.
“We are basically trying to stay away from each other. We have tried our best when we do an operation (to keep distance) and still be able to communicate,” he said. “It’s always in the back of your mind.”
DTF agents remained just as active in 2020 as in other years, he said.
There is a strong profit motive associated with meth sales. Dealers also can keep themselves supplied with the drug for personal use. There is no set profile for a drug dealer, Duncan said.
“They’re all different ages. They can look like they’re dirt poor or they can look like they have a lot of money,” he said.
Local law enforcement and judges estimate that up to 90 percent of all crime in Greene County is related one way or another to meth and other illegal drugs.
“(Users) steal for money,” Duncan said. “You could attribute a good deal of the crime to the drug trade.”
He said virtually everyone in Greene County has been affected either directly or indirectly by the meth epidemic.
“It makes the whole community a victim,” Duncan said.