A Greene County Criminal Court jury trial scheduled to begin Tuesday was continued until January as court officials refine details on how trials will be conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Greene County civil trial remains on schedule to begin in October.
Judge John F. Dugger Jr. Friday approved the request of defense lawyers to continue the scheduled trial of Ray Lee Stubblefied Jr. and Billy Wayne Wise, both charged with bribery of a public servant and other offenses by the state. Additional evidence needs to be reviewed by the defense. Dugger and prosecutors also agreed to separate the trials of Stubblefield and Wise, who were charged in 2019 with the offenses.
Dugger announced a new trial date of Jan. 11 for Wise. A new trial date for Stubblefield has not been set.
Court officials continue working on how to safely hold a jury trial during the coronavirus pandemic. Arraignments and pleas have been heard by Dugger in recent months, but the last jury trial in Greene County was held in January.
The civil trial with jurors will be held in the upstairs Criminal Court courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, which has more room than the Chancery Court room normally used for civil trials, said Lt. Charles Morelock, in charge of courthouse security.
JURORS TO SOCIAL DISTANCE
Had the Criminal Court trial started Tuesday, Dugger said last week that a plan was in place to allow the 12-member jury and alternates to sit on the left side of the courtroom in a socially distanced setting in the general area of the jury box, while court officials would conduct trial business on the other side of the courtroom.
Where jurors would deliberate was still under consideration. Another courtroom in the building is a possibility.
When the next jury trial is held in Greene County with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the mandatory use of face masks and other safety-oriented procedures could present some unique challenges to the legal process.
During jury selection and as evidence is being presented at a trial, both defense lawyers and prosecutors pay close attention to facial expressions and mannerisms of jurors or prospective jurors. The purpose is to gauge reactions to questions and evidence “to see how a person takes certain types of information,” Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep said.
Appeals based on pandemic-generated courtroom settings and possible unforeseen complications will likely be filed, Assistant District Attorney General David Baker said.
“It’s a whole new world of criminal appeals,” Baker said. “Especially with a serious felony case, any time someone gets convicted there’s going to be some type of appeal.”
Not being able to see a juror’s face, or have an idea whether a juror is paying attention to testimony, is unsettling for both prosecutors and defense lawyers.
During the pandemic, Estep anticipates courtroom adjustments will be made during each trial “on a case-by-case basis.”
“They would necessarily have to deliberate in one room,” Estep said. “I would think there would be some type of concession where they would be comfortable.”
That could include during jury selection and the voir dire process, Estep said. Voir dire is the process through which potential jurors are questioned by the judge or a lawyer to determine their suitability for jury service, or preliminary questioning of witnesses, including experts, to determine their competence to testify.
“You want to be able to see how someone reacts,” Estep said. “You need to be able to see their whole face.”
The possibility exists that during a trial, witnesses may not be comfortable removing their face mask, he said.
If a jury is seated during a trial and a relative, co-worker or acquaintance of a juror tests positive for the virus, then the issue of contact tracing comes into play, Estep added.
“That is worrisome for the state, the defendant and the judge,” he said.
“Each court is going to have to determine what that looks like, and I think that the health of the jury will be paramount,” Estep said.
Those circumstances must be taken into account when also weighing the best means of keeping cases moving forward in a timely manner, Baker said.
Defense lawyers like Estep are accustomed to speaking with incarcerated clients in jail when they have the time to do so. New safety policies in facilities like the Greene County Detention Center require a visit to be scheduled, limiting their options.
“It’s certainly difficult,” Estep said. “You have clients who are frustrated. The flexibility of dropping in at any time helps. We can’t be spontaneous like we were.”
There have not been any virus outbreaks at the Greene County jail or workhouse. Administrators are working to keep it that way, and Estep understands.
“It does make it difficult, and that’s just the nature of the circumstances we’re in right now,” he said.
CIVIL TRIAL PRECAUTIONS
Morelock spoke with Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison to review county-mandated coronavirus prevention safety protocols that would be in place at the civil trial scheduled to begin Oct. 7. Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface will preside.
Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard is also involved in the process.
“(Boniface) has been very proactive in making sure the courtroom is safe for all parties involved concerning COVID-19. We will be rearranging plaintiff and defense tables in a manner that allows maximum distancing of those individuals in the courtroom,” Shepard said. “Jurors will be spaced out in the jury box to comply with social distancing requirements.”
Boniface inquired about plastic face shields for witnesses and other trial participants, Shepard said.
“I was able to acquire 20 face shields from Heather Sipe, (Greene County emergency management director), that will be available during trial if needed,” he said.
Plexiglass will be added between the witness box and judge’s bench because of the close proximity of the two during trial, Shepard said.
Unopened pens and notepads for jurors’ notes will be used to help prevent cross-contamination. The courtroom will be sanitized before trial, during lunch and after the trial, he said.
“Masks shall be worn at all times. Judge Boniface and I are meeting with attorneys in that case (Monday) to discuss how the courtroom will be arranged, as well as other protective measures we will have in place,” Shepard said.
The last jury trial was held in January at the courthouse, before the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States.
“If this case goes to trial as scheduled, it will be first matter heard in front of a judge and jury since COVID-19 orders and mandates were put in place in May. All parties involved in this case are well prepared and eager to get back in front of a judge and jury to plead their case for their clients,” Shepard said. “If this trial is heard as scheduled, it will surely be a foundation of safety measure for future trials that are scheduled.”
Defendants in the criminal case that was continued include Stubblefield, 50, of Morristown, a former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who worked at the Greene County scales complex on southbound Interstate 81. He allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for referrals to truck and trailer repair businesses, according to presentments handed up in 2019 by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Stubblefield is charged with three counts each of criminal conspiracy to commit bribery of a public servant and bribery of a public servant.
Wise, 57, was indicted in 2019 by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of bribery of a public servant, conspiracy to commit bribery of a public servant, one felony count of theft of property over $10,000 and 36 felony counts of tax evasion.