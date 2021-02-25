The COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape the the way inspections at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission are conducted.
“Routine onsite inspections could not be performed” for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, Robert E. Williams, Jr., of the NRC’s Division of Fuel Facility Inspection, wrote in a Jan. 26 letter to NFS President John A. Stewart.
Instead, the NRC implemented “alternative ways” to complete its NFS inspection program.
Inspections included the areas of safety operations, radiological controls and facility support.
Inspections were conducted through a combination of remote reviews and onsite observations, Williams wrote.
“No violations of more than minor significance were identified,” the letter states.
Minor violations were not specified in the NRC report. “Proprietary information” was discussed between NRC and NFS officials but not included in the NRC report made available to the public.
Inspectors reviewed procedures and records remotely and also conducted telephone interviews with site personnel. Regional inspectors did conduct some routine onsite inspections and resident inspectors also visited NFS “two or more times per week to monitor plant conditions,” according to the letter.
NFS is located on about 70 acres in Unicoi County. It produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The facility is about two-tenths of a mile from the Nolichucky River and about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NRC inspectors “implemented measures during the inspection period to support the determination of reasonable assurance that the public and the environment will be adequately protected from the hazards related to the operation of (NFS),” the letter said.
Measures included supplemental reviews of NFS-submitted effluent and plant modification reports and increased communication with plant staff.
“The compensatory measures did not constitute direct inspection and were intended to address the impact of the COVID-19 health emergency on the agency’s routine oversight program,” the letter said.
Areas of the plant operating during the recent three-month inspection period included the Naval Fuel Manufacturing Facility and the Blended Low Enriched Uranium Preparation Facility.
In 2020, the NRC granted NFS an exemption for reporting certain “unplanned contamination events.”
An exemption was granted in the 24-hour incident reporting requirement to what the NRC terms “situations that require the imposition of additional radiological controls for greater than 24 hours” because of an unplanned contamination event inside “an established contamination-radiologically controlled area.”
Under the exemption, NFS is not required to report an unplanned contamination event when it occurs “in a restricted area in a building which is maintained inaccessible to the public by multiple access controls.”
Environmental activists have said that NFS, operated by various owners since the late 1950s, is a threat to public health. NFS officials have said plant operations are conducted safely and pose no threat.
On its website, the NRC said that groundwater contamination on the NFS site, “both chemical and radiological, is the product of localized spills of contaminants or negative effects from past authorized operations such as former lagoons and former burial sites.”
NFS discharges trace amounts of uranium into the Nolichucky River which includes high-enriched uranium, according to the NRC. The federal oversight agency has concluded the “concentration of radiological materials in the Nolichucky River is safe.”
“To date, no significant impacts from continued operations have been identified,” according to the NRC website.
Nuclear Fuel Services is a subsidiary of Virginia-based Babcock & Wilcox Company.
Two public meetings in 2019 in Erwin hosted by the NRC were the first held in two years regarding NFS operations. No public meetings have been scheduled in 2021.