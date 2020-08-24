The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted another continuation of a federal court trial involving a former Eastman Chemical Company employee accused of economic espionage for allegedly stealing more than $119 million in trade secrets from multiple companies.
In a superseding indictment filed Aug. 4, the government added charges of conspiracy to commit economic espionage and economic espionage charges against the defendant, 57-year-old Xiaorong You, also known as Shannon You.
At a status hearing Aug. 17 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, a jury trial date of Sept. 1 was continued to Jan. 12, 2021, by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer.
The jury trial is estimated to last between 10 and 15 days. You’s trial was earlier continued to September from a July date by Greer because of the pandemic.
An order from Greer filed Tuesday continuing the trial date references the “dramatic rise” of COVID-19 cases in the court’s jury pool region, which includes Greene County.
The growing number of active coronavirus cases in Carter, Grerne, Sullivan and Washington counties is cited in the order.
“The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has caused the court great concern,” Greer wrote in the order.
“In light of the surging active COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee, the court believes it would not be in the best interests of the public to hold a multi-week jury trail,” Greer wrote in the order.
The jury trial was postponed to January as a precaution “to best protect the public,” Greer wrote.
“The court concludes more time is reasonably necessary for the protection of the public and also for counsel to prepare adequately for then trial itself,” the order states.
ESPIONAGE CHARGES
You was indicted in February 2019 by a federal grand jury sitting in Greeneville for conspiracy to steal trade secrets related to a flavor-preserving process that coats the inside of cans. You was also indicted on seven counts of theft of trade secrets and one count of wire fraud.
{p class=”p1”}You worked for about five years as an engineer with Coca-Cola in Atlanta prior to her employment with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport.
The superseding indictment filed Aug. 4 by federal prosecutors adding the espionage charges alleges You and two Chinese co-defendants conspired to “knowingly steal and without authorization” trade secrets belonging to companies that include Eastman Chemical, Akzo-Nobel, Dow Chemical, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams and ToyoChem.
The trade secrets were allegedly stolen “to knowingly and intentionally benefit the Chinese Communist Party and governments of the People’s Republic of China” along with Shandong Province in China, the Chinese city of Weihai and what prosecutors term “China Company #1.”
You, who was born in China but was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1992, has entered a not guilty plea to the charges. You listed an address in Lansing, Michigan, and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
You is represented by former federal prosecutor and Greeneville lawyer Corey B. Shipley, along with Johnson City lawyer Thomas C. Jessee.
Also named in the superseding indictment for conspiracy to commit economic espionage is 62-year-old Liu Xiangchen, 61, of Shandong Province, China; and Hongmei Fan.
The indictment alleges that You, Liu, and Fan, who is also believed to be in China, “formulated a plan in which You would exploit her employment with the two American employers to steal trade secrets and provide the information for the economic benefit of the Chinese company that Liu managed, which would manufacture and profit from products developed using the stolen trade secrets.”
The indictment alleges that in exchange, Liu “would cause the Chinese company to reward You for her theft, by helping her receive the Thousand Talent(s) Plan and another financial award, based on the trade secrets she stole, and by giving You an ownership share of a new company that would ‘own’ the stolen trade secrets in China.”
The Thousand Talents Plan is a Chinese government-backed technology awards program similar to a grant.
“The conspirators also agreed to compete with U.S. and foreign companies, including some of the owners of the stolen trade secrets, in China and elsewhere, by selling products designed, developed and manufactured using the stolen trade secrets,” the indictment alleges.
Jay Tabb, FBI executive assistant director for the National Security Branch, said in 2019 that You and her co-defendants “didn’t stop at going after technical secrets belonging to just one company. They allegedly targeted multiple companies and made off with trade secrets at an estimated value of almost $120 million.”
The government’s case is prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Tennessee and the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.
DISMISSAL REQUEST
You’s lawyers filed a motion on Aug. 11 asking Greer to dismiss the espionage charges in the superseding indictment.
It claims that You’s due process rights were violated by the government because of “excessive and prejudicial pre-indictment delay” along with “prosecutorial vindictiveness.”
The motion by Jessee states that You’s conduct alleged by the government is too “vague” to support the espionage charges.
It states that You did have a business relationship with a Chinese company referred to in the indictment, but that relationship “does not satisfy the elements of economic espionage.”
Jessee likened the Chinese company’s actions of recruiting outside talent to “Tennessee government sending delegates to China in 2017” or a U.S.-China Governor’s Collaboration Summit held in 2019 in Kentucky.
The government, in a response to the motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, states evidence presented in the conspiracy count in the superseding indictment evidence constitutes “a substantive economic espionage charge.”
“(The) defendant argues that the United States cannot prove the elements of either of these new counts. Respectfully, the government disagrees. In any event, however, this is a matter soundly within the provenance of the jury,” the response states.
The motion to dismiss was taken under advisement by Greer.
FORMER EMPLOYERS
You was employed from 2012 to 2017 by Coca-Cola as principal engineer for global research. Coke had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different BPA-free technologies.
You worked for Eastman Chemical Company for less than one year after her employment with Coca-Cola. Prosecutors allege that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six Coca-Cola vendors worth more than $100 million, according to the federal indictment and a testimony by an FBI agent.
The indictment says the information helped You obtain funding from the Chinese government to found a company making next-generation can coatings for the lucrative beverage industry.
Until recently, bisphenol-A, or BPA, was used to coat the inside of cans and other food and beverage containers to help minimize flavor loss and prevent a container from corroding or reacting with the food or beverage contained inside. But due to recently discovered potential harmful effects of BPA, companies began searching for BPA-free alternatives.
The BPA-free trade secrets allegedly stolen by You and her co-defendant “belonged to multiple owners” and cost an estimated total of at least $119.6 million to develop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
From September 2017 through June 2018, You was employed by Eastman as a packaging application development manager. You “was one of a limited number of employees with access to trade secrets belonging to that company,” according to the indictment.
A first phase of a U.S.-China trade pact signed in January includes assurances of protection of trade secrets. It also includes an agreement with China to no longer compel U.S. companies to transfer their technologies to Chinese companies in order to enter to enter the Chinese market.