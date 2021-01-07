The COVID-19 pandemic has caused numerous Greene County Criminal Court cases to be rescheduled. As a result, May looks to be a very busy month for Judge John F. Dugger Jr. and court officials.
No fewer than six jury trials involving 10 defendants all charged with serious crimes have been placed on the May Greene County Criminal Court trial docket.
Criminal trials are held in Greene County in January, May and September as part of Dugger’s rotation to the four counties in the 3rd Judicial District.
In December, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order extending the state of emergency and reinstating suspension of in-court proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order suspends most in-person proceedings through Jan. 31.
Dugger held court on Monday, but only heard announcements and reset cases set for January. All trials were postponed until May.
Prosecutors are among those who must contend with a legal logjam caused by delays and continuations due to the pandemic, along with safety protocol mandates that would present challenges to conducting a jury trial.
“The COVID-19 restrictions placed on the court system compromise our ability to prosecute or resolve cases of all kinds, but especially homicides and serious felonies. We continue to work to resolve as many cases as when can without compromising public safety,” 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said this week in an email.
“There is no question that a backlog of cases is building and when we get back to a more normal situation, we will have a challenge with which to deal. But I believe we can and will work through these issues without sacrificing public safety,” Armstrong said.
Assistant district attorneys general in Armstrong’s office will have their hands full. Several trials now scheduled for May are on the same date. As it stands now, the May trial docket includes the following cases:
- May 10: Lavelle Jamal Scott, charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect in connection with the February 2020 death of his 5-week-old infant daughter. On the night of Feb. 2, Greeneville police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found the 5-week-old girl unresponsive. Scott, 24, was indicted in May on the charges by a Greene County Grand Jury.
- May 11: William Nelson Gunter, 62, charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. Also scheduled for trial in the case are co-defendants William Lance Gunter, 42, charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000; Patricia Ann Roberts, 59, is charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000. The trio allegedly participated in a January 2019 home invasion at a Briar Patch Lane home. Investigators allege William Nelson Gunter inflicted multiple stab wounds on a 66-year-old man during the home invasion.
- May 11: Ray Lee Stubblefield Jr., 50, is charged with three counts of conspiracy to bribe a public servant and three counts of bribery of a public servant. Co-defendant Billy Wayne Wise is charged with bribery of a public servant, conspiracy to commit bribery of a public servant, theft of property valued at over $10,000 but less than $60,000 and 36 counts of tax evasion. Stubblefield is a former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who worked at the Greene County scales complex on Interstate 81, and allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for referrals to truck and trailer repair businesses, according to investigators.
- May 19: William Jacob Silvers, 25, charged with attempted second-degree murder, employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Co-defendant Whitney Ann Legg, 29, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. The pair were allegedly involved in a pair of shootings May 9, 2020, in Greene County that left one man dead. Nathan Knight, 29, of Whirlwind Road, was found shot to death on Richland Road in Tusculum. Sheriff’s deputies were earlier called to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint about another shooting victim who survived his wounds.
- May 19: Doris Lee Cutshaw, 40, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary-auto. Cutshaw allegedly committed a strong-arm robbery on March 16, 2020, at the Intimate Treasures business on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum.
- May 20: Brock Christopher Jones, 27, is charged with solicitation of aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure and exploitation of a minor by electronic means. Jones, a former Greene County Schools band teacher, was charged in 2019 following an investigation into explicit phone text messages sent by Jones to an alleged juvenile victim.
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson also has a Greene County Criminal Court jury trial scheduled for April 26. Henry Robbie Martin, 69, is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Investigators allege that in May 2008, Martin caused the death of girlfriend June Marlene Carter by inflicting blunt force injuries. The former bail bondsman was charged with the offenses in 2019 after “new information” came to light, according to prosecutors.