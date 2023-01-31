A petition by the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network requesting a public hearing to gather information about a new production process planned at Nuclear Fuel Services in Unicoi County has been denied.
The environmental watchdog group sought to intervene in a license amendment submitted by NFS to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a process involving uranium purification and conversion services at the plant in Erwin, which is located near the Nolichucky River about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
The filing by the ECAN was reviewed by the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel, a three-judge panel overseen by the NRC.
ECAN President Linda Cataldo Modica recently wrote that through the administrative lawsuit, the not-for-profit organization questions “the legitimacy of and need for NFS to purify uranium for thermonuclear weapons at its facility in Erwin.”
ECAN monitors actions of the nuclear industry in the Erwin area. ECAN maintains that NFS operations pose potential threats to surface and ground water quality, air quality and nearby land. NFS officials have said the facility poses no threat to the environment, the community or its employees.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel.
CONTENTIONS ‘NOT ADMISSIBLE’
In its October 2022 petition, ECAN cited four main contentions.
“They include a demand to rigorously investigate ongoing chemical and radioactive poisoning of underground and surface water; an insistence on a quality assurance program; an exposure of NFS’ deficient Environmental Report which fails to address the cumulative impacts on the environment of this 65-year-old plant; and a challenge to the legality of making new weapons material at a private company when U.S. and international law prohibit the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Modica wrote.
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board responded Monday.
“We conclude that ECAN has established representational standing to intervene in this proceeding but has failed to show that any of its four contentions are admissible under the governing standards” set forth by the NRC.
“Accordingly, ECAN’s hearing request must be denied and this proceeding terminated,” an Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel memorandum issued Monday states..
NFS is a subsidiary of Virginia-based BWX Technologies. In its petition filing with the NRC, the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network states the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration intends to award BWXT’s NFS facility “a sole-source contract to purify highly enriched uranium and convert it into metal for nuclear weapons programs.”
The work is normally done at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, but the NNSA is building a modernized uranium processing facility.
In its memorandum, the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel states that the NRC’s “contention admissibility rule” includes a provision that “does not permit a petitioner to file vague, unparticularized, unsupported contentions.”
In a letter to the NRC in November 2021, NFS requested an amendment to its special nuclear materials license. If granted, the amendment would allow NFS to provide uranium purification and conversion services at its Erwin facility. The amendment request remains under a licensing review by NRC staff.
NRC staff and NFS in November 2022 challenged the admissibility of ECAN’s contentions. ECAN asserted that all of its contentions were admissible and that it should be accepted as a party to the proceeding.
ECAN maintains the “failure of NFS and the NRC to evaluate the complex groundwater flow, the possible groundwater contamination, and the sinkhole activity and karst terrain at the Erwin facility has created ‘a dangerously incomplete assessment of the proposed action’s potential impacts on the environment.’”
In its response to ECAN’s hearing request, NFS asserts that the contention should be dismissed because “ECAN primarily raises concerns about past agency action and fails to acknowledge that the NRC previously disclosed and analyzed past, present, and future facility effluents in its license renewal Environmental Assessment for the NFS facility,” according to the memorandum.
NFS maintains petition contentions are “unsupported” and “out-of-scope, immaterial, and fail to raise a genuine material dispute” with the current license amendment application.
The concerns raised in the ECAN contention “about a variety of air, soil, and water contamination issues all are outside the scope of this license amendment proceeding, are otherwise unsupported, or fail to raise a genuine material dispute on an issue of law or fact,” the panel concluded.
“ECAN makes no showing that the U-Metal process license amendment will increase the current NFS facility-related radiological contamination. Rather, ECAN takes issue with past contamination,” the memorandum states. “Thus, ECAN’s claims regarding the existence and assessment of radiological contamination are both outside the scope of this proceeding and fail to demonstrate a genuine material dispute of law or fact as required (by NRC regulations).”
ECAN maintains in its petition that the safety and quality culture at NFS “is severely lacking for a facility that involves handling ultrahazardous material in risky conditions.”
NFS’ response in the memorandum is that the contention “is not only outside the scope of the proceeding, but also fails to raise issues that are material to the proposed license amendment.”
INCIDENT MONDAY
NFS continued to operate at normal capacity Tuesday following an incident Monday characterized by the company as “a minor chemical reaction during routine activities in a contained area of the plant.”
Five employees were exposed to fumes. Two were taken by ambulance to Unicoi County Hospital for further evaluation and later released. Three others were evaluated on site and released, NFS spokeswoman Laura E. Bailey said.
The employees were wearing personal protective equipment and were not exposed to radioactive materials, she said.
“NFS was not evacuated, and no impact to the facilities, the public or the environment occurred,” an NFS news release states.
The NRC “is onsite assessing the event and the licensee’s actions,” an agency spokesman said Monday.
A recent NRC inspection at NFS resulted in a notice of violation unrelated to the incident Monday involving the handling of what the NRC refers to as “special nuclear material,” or SNM.
The violation occurred on Nov. 10, 2022. The NRC inspection was for the Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, time frame.
“Specifically, a designated operator failed to follow written instructions to observe (a radioactive materials) process start-up, which resulted in a missed opportunity to identify an incorrect system configuration that ultimately caused a spill of SNM and an unplanned contamination in a process area,” according to a Jan. 23 letter to NFS President Ronald Dailey from Robert E. Williams, Jr., chief of the NRC Division of Fuel Facility Inspection’s regional branch.
The Nov. 10 incident is considered by the NRC as “of minor concern” and not subject to enforcement action.
But the inspection report noted the violation “was more than minor” based on fuel cycle safety and safeguard criteria that applies to the incident.
“The inspectors determined the violation could reasonably be considered a precursor to a significant event” with potential to have “adversely impacted nuclear or radiological safety of equipment and personnel,” the communication noted.
The spill was contained and the event “did not result in serious safety consequences,” according to the NRC communication.