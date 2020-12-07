The Christmas spirit was on the move Saturday through Camp Creek with the first holiday parade in recent memory in the community.
More than two dozen entries, including several brightly decorated vehicles and a number of horses and riders, were part of the Christmas parade that made its way through the heart of Camp Creek as people stood outside their houses to watch while others gathered at parking lots at Camp Creek Ruritan Club, medical center office and school. The parade was coordinated and hosted through a partnership between Burnett’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Servant’s Closet.
“We love our community and wanted to give back,” said Koreen Johnson, a member of the church who helped organize the parade. “People still need help and we want to help people.”
The parade was followed by a service at the church and families attending were provided free food clothing, toiletries and other items.
Beginning at the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Greystone Road, the afternoon’s events began with the parade that wound down Camp Creek Road to Sunnydale and then over to White Sands Road to the church.
The idea for the event came from Dane Watson, a member of Burnett’s Chapel. Johnson said her family had been to Kentucky in years past to help Watson with his mission organization, including having parades.
Watson has since moved to Greeneville and asked about hosting a parade like those in Kentucky, she said. The idea was brought to the church and everyone was in support.
As the work began to put the parade together, Johnson said there was a great deal of support from the community, both individuals and organizations. The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department were both helpful and willing to participate, she said. Girl Scout groups, school groups and others were also enthusiastic about participating
Part of the reason for the number of participants may be a desire to get out and do something fun in what has been a challenging year, Johnson said.
“People may have tired of being in and decorated their side by sides to be part of a parade,” she said. “We may have had more fun than the people watching.”
Those in the parade saw lots of smiles from people watching, Johnson said. “We had elderly people watching from their doorways who were smiling and waving,” she said. “They may not have seen many people for months.”
Families with children were also those watching along the route. Johnson said that the route was chosen because many of the children in the community live along those roads in the community.
“We are getting a lot of good feedback,” she said.
While there will probably be some criticism for the parade, but Johnson said the church felt it was important to provide something good for the community which has challenging times in the past few years, including changes at the school and the difficulties this year.
During the service after the parade, while the Woodson Family from Erwin performed, church members took individual families to the fellowship hall where tables of items from a missions group in Ohio as well as from the church were available free for them. The items included socks, coats, blankets and food items such as bread, turkey and 10-pound bags of potatoes.
In addition, two food vendors provided free food for families at the church. The Snappy Taco food truck provided nachos, tacos and caramel apples. Richard Tuttle from Erwin provided about 200 free hot dogs, she said.
Johnson said the church is hoping that the event will become an annual one. “This is the first one, but we are hoping it is not the last,” she said. “We want to see it continue.”