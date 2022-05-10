A parade through the streets of downtown Greeneville on Monday morning signaled the beginning of National Skilled Nursing Care Week in Greeneville and Greene County.
The parade returned in full force after being limited in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nursing home residents and employees from multiple long-term care centers, including Laughlin Healthcare Center, Life Care Center of Greeneville and Signature Healthcare of Greeneville took part in the festivities.
The parade route took residents and employees from the Towne Square shopping center on West Summer Street to Main Street before concluding in front of the Greene County Courthouse.
Residents and workers released helium filled balloons into the air in celebration at the end of the parade and after a proclamation was given on the courthouse steps.
Executive Director of Life Care Center of Greeneville Misty Key, who spoke at the end of the parade on the steps of the Greene County Courthouse, was happy to see residents and nurses back out and involved fully in the parade.
This was the 15th year the parade had been held according to Key, who thanked all of the residents and organizations who came out to participate in the parade.
“This parade honors our residents that have done so much for Greeneville in the past decades, and this is a way to thank them,” Key said.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison spoke at the conclusion of the parade on the courthouse steps, as well.
Daniels presented a proclamation officially recognizing the occasion and Skilled Nursing Care Week when speaking to the parade participants and attendees.
“We do appreciate you being here and we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day,” Daniels said.
Daniels thanked the nursing home residents for their contributions to Greeneville and Greene County and thanked the nurses and employees who care for them now that they are in the stage in their life that they need extra care.
“It is a comfort to know that we have so many facilities in Greeneville and Greene County staffed with well-trained and caring individuals that give proper care,” Daniels said.
Morrison referred to those working in skilled nursing care facilities as “heroes” for their work, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morrison remarked that the last two years has been one of the toughest and most heartbreaking periods in the history of Greene County and the nation. Morrison said he believed no profession had been called on more during the pandemic than nurses and caregivers.
“Thank you for your patience in an environment of unknowns. Thank you for your boundless love for many that you often do not know. Thank you for your perseverance,” Morrison said. “We raise you up today and always.”
Morrison acknowledged that the parade and proclamation recognizing skilled nurses and nursing care residences were small ways for the community to show its appreciation for those that deserve more.
“All the tokens of gratitude today are inadequate compared to what you deserve. We appreciate your dedication to your calling more than you may ever know,” Morrison said. “You all are heroes in every sense of the word.”