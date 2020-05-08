The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died Wednesday night in a camper fire at 1435 Woolsey Road were charged Thursday with felony child neglect offenses.
The victim’s twin sister suffered severe burns in the fire and was being treated in a hospital burn unit Thursday night.
Robert Ryan Inbody, 38, was charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect. The mother, 39-year-old Devin Lee Cullum, was charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect.
The arrests came following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Cole Able Elijah Black is listed in a sheriff's department report as the fire victim. His twin sister, Bobby Caliber Black, was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later transferred to a burn unit in another hospital. Her condition was not available Friday morning.
The fire, in a camper on the secluded Woolsey Road property, was called in shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies arriving on the property found the camper engulfed in flames.
Firefighters at the scene were told Inbody may have gotten the little girl out of the camper through a window and handed her to someone on the scene before leaving in a four-wheeler.
Cullum was not on the property when the fire started. Inbody turned himself in Thursday morning at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The fire cause remains under investigation. A moonshine still was found in a shed near the camper, which was near an unoccupied single-wide trailer on the property.
Inbody “left the scene in an attempt to avoid speaking with authorities concerning the incident,” a TBI news release said.
Further investigation revealed that Cullum “later withheld information from authorities regarding Inbody's whereabouts,” the release said.
Cullum arrived at the camper as the fire was being extinguished. She had a third child with her who is unhurt, Jay Wihlen, chief of the United Volunteer Fire Department, said Thursday.
Inbody is held on $150,000 bond. Culum’s bond was set at $100,000. Inbody and Cullum are scheduled to appear Friday morning in General Sessions Court.
When firefighters arrived, “(the camper) was totally burnt to the frame rails. There was nothing left,” Wihlen said.
Initial investigation found that extension cords were run from a trailer on the property and had been spliced together, a deputy’s report said.
A welder was hooked to a generator. A moonshine still, along with two 55-gallon drums full of suspected corn mash, were in a shed next to the generator near the camper. The section of the trailer on the property facing the camper sustained minor heat damage from the fire.
Wihlen said the 3-year-old girl who was removed from the camper had third-degree burns.
“My understanding is that she was already out. The father was able to get her out through a window and he handed her out to a neighbor and he took off,” Wihlen said. “The (little boy) was inside the structure.”
The boy’s body was later recovered by firefighters. Among agencies on scene were firefighters from the United, Newmansville and Fall Branch departments. The Greeneville Fire Department also responded, as it does in all fires where entrapment is reported.
A Wings Air Rescue helicopter was landed about a quarter-mile from Interstate 81, near the intersection of Jearoldstown and Woolsey roads.
The camper was described as a travel-style trailer about 30 feet long. On Thursday morning, all that remained were piles of twisted, blackened metal and charred household debris.
"The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing," the news release said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire appear unusual.
“It’s a little strange. I have to say that’s the first we’ve seen a still and mash in production in Greene County in a long time,” Holt said.
Wihlen remained in close contact later Thursday with firefighters who recovered the body of the little boy.
“At this point, we’re still talking about it. That’s something none of them have ever experienced, a child,” he said. “I’ve been doing this since 1975 and it’s still hard on you.”