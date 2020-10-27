The parents of a young child found standing alone in the street early Tuesday were charged by Greeneville police with child abuse and neglect.
Charged were Ryan D. Phillips and Robin R. Blatz, both of 146 W. Bernard Ave.
Phillips was additionally charged with resisting arrest and vandalism. Blatz and Phillips were each charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.
Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m.Tuesday to a call about a girl about 2 years old standing in the middle of the street in the 500 block of Acton Court.
Two adults were holding the child when police arrived. The girl had small cuts on her feet, which were bleeding, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS arrived, assessed the child and determined the cuts were minor. The Department of Children’s Services was called to take custody of the girl. Police did not know “where or who her parents were at the time,” the report said.
Officers learned the child lived at the West Bernard Avenue address. Officers went there and woke up Phillips, the girl’s father, to take him to be with the girl until DCS arrived.
Phillips allegedly became irate and head-butted the trunk of a patrol car three times, leaving dents in the car. Phillips was subsequently taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
DCS asked police to accompany them to the West Bernard Avenue house to speak with the mother.
“The condition of the house was unbearable. There was trash piled in the living room floor. The house smelled of cat urine and cigarette smoke,” the report said.
Police found drug paraphernalia in the master bedroom, which had trash and other items piled up on the bed. Dirty clothing and trash was piled on the kitchen table, the report said.
Cigarette burns were found “all over the floor” in the room where the girl and another child slept.
The back laundry room and bathroom only had a narrow path to walk through “due to the trash being piled up,” the report said.
Blatz, mother of the two children, told police she had not been staying there at night for two months. She told police she would come to the house during the day and leave at night because she did not want to be around Phillips.
Blatz and Philips were charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect for allegedly not reporting the conditions in the home to authorities.
Blatz “didn’t make an attempt to take the children with her when she left the home,” the report said.
Blatz and Phillips were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.