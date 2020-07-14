Two unused cabins at Kinser Park are a safety concern to its insurers.
That concern may lead to action by the Greene County Commission to have the two log cabins, located in the area of the waterslide, removed.
On Monday, the Kinser Park Committee of the commission voted to have a resolution drafted to declare the cabins surplus property and to authorize the county’s purchasing agent to seek the best option to have the cabins removed. The full commission will have to vote on the resolution for its approval.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison explained that the insurance carrier for the park is concerned about the two cabins as a safety hazard and has proposed a higher premium to cover the liability.
Morrison said he asked County Building Official Tim Tweed to inspect the condition of the two structures, which have not been used in more than a decade, and determine whether it would be feasible to repair them for use.
Tweed inspected the structures and has determined that the cabins are in such a deteriorated condition, it would not be financially feasible to repair them, he said. If the two cabins are not removed, Tweed recommended that they be boarded up.
However, Tweed said the the cabins have some wood that could be salvageable, and there may be someone interested in removing the structures to be able to get the wood, Morrison said.
If that is the avenue the committee would like to recommend, a resolution would be needed to have the cabins declared surplus property so the materials could be transferred to a private entity, said County Attorney Roger Woolsey.
The resolution could also then direct that the best option for their removal be found, he said.
After the cabins are removed, the site could be developed into additional campsites, said committee chairman Lyle Parton. Each cabin has a septic system, and a maximum of eight sites could be developed per septic tank.
Anthony Carter, who has an agreement with the county to operate the park, told the committee it was at capacity during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the fullest that it has been in the seven years he has managed the facility.