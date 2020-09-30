Repair of a septic system at Kinser Park has a plan. The next step is to find out how much it may cost.
A plan for repair of the septic system that serves the oldest part of the campground at the park was reviewed Tuesday afternoon by the Greene County Commission’s Kinser Park Oversight Committee.
Septic tanks that service that section of the park currently have to be pumped about every two weeks, and the county has sought recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) about options to address the issue. The tanks were installed when the campground was constructed about 50 years ago.
Eric Ball from TDEC presented a plan to the committee to connect the existing tanks and piping infrastructure to a new large tank and two pumps to be installed in the campground. The tank and pumps would act together as a pumping station, transferring water sewage to new field lines.
About 5,000 linear feet of new field lines would be installed in an unoccupied hill near the pool and tennis courts, according to the plan. The existing field lines that are connected to the existing tanks would no longer be used.
The new lines would be divided into zones. Ball explained that the two pumps would alternate in operation once automatically activated when fluids reached a certain level in the tank. The pumps would then alternate to which of the zones in the field lines the sewage is pumped.
This design will extend the life of the field lines, he said. The system would also have capacity if campsites were added in the future in that portion of the campground.
The plan would address the issues, Ball said, and is probably the least expensive option. Another option would be to construct a waste water treatment facility for the park.
The committee decided that the next step would be to bid out the new system to help determine how much it may cost. Ball said he would provide the county with the specifications for the repair plan, which can then be used to advertise for bids.
As part of the agreement for private operation of the park for the county, that operator, Anthony Carter, provides a percentage of the profits from the operation of the park to the county, which are put into a fund designated to cover maintenance and improvement projects.
If the cost of the project exceeds the current amount in the fund, the county could provide the funding for the repair and then be reimbursed from the percentage of profits from the park operation.