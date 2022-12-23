When the Parker family took their fourth annual trip to New York City last week, they had no idea they would hit the jackpot.
Joni Parker had dreamed for years of being in the audience of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and that dream finally came true.
But the big surprise for the family of four was winning a set of electric bicycles as part of Fallon’s “Stocking Stuffers” segment of the show.
Fallon gave a SONDORS Smart Step ReCycled e-bike, valued at $900, to every member of the studio audience for his final show of 2022.
Parker said the audience included around 180 people from as far away as Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
“I love Jimmy Fallon. I watch him all the time,” Parker said.
During the family’s first trip to New York, Parker took a selfie with her daughter, Molly, in front of NBC Studios that said “Jimmy Fallon, we are waiting on you!”
Although the Parker family has been to New York three times before, she never had the chance to attend a show.
She explained that fans have to enter a lottery to get tickets, so she entered this summer on Twitter.
After she found out she got tickets for the Dec. 16 show, she checked the lineup of guests and learned she would get to see the Radio City Rockettes, comedian and actor James Corden and young actress Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday in the new Netflix series based on the Addams Family.
But a highlight of the show was when Fallon and some of his staff members ran into the audience and passed right by Molly, who had an aisle seat.
Parker said she wanted to win the ugly sweater in Fallon’s “12 Days of Christmas Sweaters” segment, but that prize went to a woman from Nashville.
Then, Fallon announced a surprise for all the audience members and unveiled one of the e-bikes.
Parker, a Vols fan, said it was a cool coincidence that the only colors they could choose for their bikes were orange or white.
Another coincidence was the fact that the Parker family had been talking about buying similar bicycles, which use rechargeable batteries, because they had enjoyed renting them on a beach trip.
The e-bikes are scheduled to be delivered to the Parker home in Chuckey on Christmas Eve, making them the perfect gift for Joni, her husband Clint, daughter Molly, and son Mason.
In addition to The Tonight Show, the family enjoyed a number of stops during their four-day trip.
They walked through Dyker Heights, a New Jersey neighborhood with elaborate Christmas decorations, which they had learned about from Greeneville contractor Jeff Idell.
They also enjoyed dining in Chinatown, taking the Roosevelt Island Tramway, visiting Hudson Yards and catching a bird’s-eye view of the city from the Edge attraction.
“We had so much fun,” Parker said.
She said it took four years to get to a point where they could visit sites off the beaten path, having seen all the popular New York attractions in the first three years.
Parker posts photos from their trips on her Instagram and Facebook accounts with the hashtag #423toNYC.