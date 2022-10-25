The Greeneville Parking Authority recommended charging $40 per month per space for parking spots near the development at the former site of the Yates Building in downtown Greeneville during its meeting Monday.
The mixed-use development will include apartments as well as commercial space, and the developer had previously approached the Parking Authority to request spaces for those who will be living in the apartments.
Thirty parking spots were requested previously.
The Parking Authority also authorized Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith and Parking Authority Chairman Tim Teague to negotiate an agreement with the developer of the property.
“I’m thinking $35 or $40 a month per space,” Teague said in beginning the rate discussion.
The board asked parking attendant Tammy Knapp-Stanton to present her findings on the cost of leased parking in communities surrounding Greene County. However, Stanton told the board that most communities do not have paid leased parking, and that Greeneville was unique in running a paid leased parking program.
“Most other communities do not charge for their parking or have leased parking. Most leased parking in other places is private,” Stanton told the board.
Stanton told the board she spoke with officials from Jonesborough, Johnson City, Morristown, Rogersville, Newport, Dandridge, Bristol and Sevierville.
Stanton said that all public parking was free with no leases and no time limits in Jonesborough, Johnson City, Morristown, Newport and Dandridge.
Rogersville and Sevierville have two-hour street parking that is enforced by officers, and neither has a paid leasing program. Both also have free lots, according to Stanton.
Stanton told the board that Bristol was the only community that had anything resembling Greeneville’s parking space leasing program. Bristol has a lease program that allows anyone to purchase a yearly placard which allows them to park anywhere they like on a designated map, although the spots are not assigned. Bristol also has free lots and two-hour street parking.
Stanton noted that leased parking does exist in some of the towns, however, all of the leased parking lots are privately owned and operated.
After Teague brought up the $40 amount, Parking Authority board member Craig Ogle agreed with the amount.
“I think they certainly need to be above the rates that we’ve got since they are permanent leased spots. They will be fully dedicated to these folks. They won’t really be available to the city or anyone else at all,” Ogle said. “We want to encourage development, but it is our property that is being permitted. These will be spots leased 24 hours a day seven days a week.”
The board also received a brief update on the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project.
Smith told the board that the project is progressing as expected and is still on budget.
According to Smith, plans are to have the paving completed on the project before the asphalt plant closes for cold weather and freezing ground.
Teague noted that grading for the 102-stall parking lot had mostly been completed, and that crews had been making good progress.