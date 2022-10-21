Parking Authority To Consider Parking Near Yates Development Oct 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Parking Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Greeneville Town Hall Boardroom, 200 N. College St.The Parking Authority will discuss the status of the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project as well as rates for leased parking in the lot near the site of the former Yates Building. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Parking Authority Parking Lot Motor Vehicle Highway Parking Yates Building Alley Project Status Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police: 'No Signs Of Foul Play' In Death Of Man Found In Park Sevierville Woman Killed Thursday In I-81 Crash Greene County Sheriff’s Department Returns Gun Stolen In 1990 Alarm For Volunteer Firefighters Sounded In County Case Of Teenager Charged With Murder Now In Criminal Court